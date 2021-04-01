Judge presses Boies Schiller and its rivals for more detail in Google lead counsel scrum

A judge sent Boies Schiller Flexner and other law firms back to the drawing board Thursday, telling them to submit new proposals detailing why they should serve as lead counsel in antitrust litigation over Google’s ad business.

While U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose didn’t select a lead lawyer during Thursday’s video hearing, she did offer a glimpse into what will factor into her decision: who’s actually doing the work, team diversity, cost control and litigation funding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2R36eDH