Ex-Gibson Dunn client who balked at fees can't dodge $1.9 mln arbitration award

A New York judge has affirmed a nearly $1.9 million arbitration award Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher won in 2019 against a former client, saying that the law firm performed its work in good faith and wasn’t dropped as counsel for cause.

Ex-client Sarah Johnson, represented by Judd Burstein, had argued she shouldn’t have to pay outstanding legal fees plus interest to Gibson Dunn because of alleged misrepresentations the firm made about its fees and who would work on her case.

