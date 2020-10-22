Ex-Big Law atty arrested in Florida had notebook with bank robbing tips, prosecutors say

A Miami lawyer arrested this week after a string of recent bank robberies may not have been caught in the act, but officials claim it was close: The lawyer was allegedly carrying notes on how to rob a bank when police detained him.

A complaint filed Wednesday in Miami federal court also alleges that Aaron Patrick Honaker, a 41-year-old Miami lawyer who once worked at Greenberg Traurig, had a hammer tucked into his waistband and apparent bank robbery demand notes when he was arrested Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35ifM0I