Associate bonus frenzy picks up pace as Milbank, Skadden flash dollar signs

A flurry of new “special” associate bonus announcements was poised to became a blizzard Wednesday as two more New York law firms – Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Milbank – pledged fresh payouts.

Both firms are offering associates two-part special bonuses that range from $12,000 combined for the class of 2020 up to $64,000 for the class of 2014 and earlier, matching a scale rival Davis Polk & Wardwell set Monday.

