The former co-head of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s capital markets practice has moved to Paul Hastings as a partner in New York, lured to the law firm by its work with fintech companies.

Paul Hastings said Christopher Austin will join its capital markets and fintech and payments practice groups, with a focus on transactional and securities laws work, in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TweFEW