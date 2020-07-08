Westlaw News
July 8, 2020 / 11:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brooks Brothers is latest to tap Weil Gotshal as bankruptcies mount

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Weil, Gotshal, & Manges is representing Brooks Brothers in the apparel company’s newly-filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, adding another prominent restructuring gig as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks economic havoc, especially for retailers.

Brooks Brothers, a 200-year-old men’s clothier that was the first to tailor the button-down Polo shirt in 1986, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday in Delaware federal court. Garrett Fail, a New York based partner in Weil’s business finance and restructuring department, is serving as counsel, court records show.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3iMtxL5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
