IN BRIEF: Kirkland gets another big bankruptcy case with Chesapeake Energy

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Chesapeake Energy Corp on its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court records show, notching another big insolvency case for the law firm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy Sunday in Houston federal court, making it the largest oil and gas producer to unravel after an energy market rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Its Kirkland team includes Chicago-based restructuring partners Patrick Nash, Marc Kieselstein and Alexandra Schwarzman, and Washington D.C.-based litigation partners Daniel Donovan and Judson Brown, court records show. It also has tapped as local counsel Jackson Walker partners Matthew Cavenaugh and Kristhy Peguero.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dMrMdf