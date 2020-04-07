Greenberg Traurig loses three bankruptcy shareholders, adds two

Baker McKenzie has swiped three restructuring and bankruptcy shareholders from Greenberg Traurig, including Mark Bloom, who had been the practice group’s co-chair, the firm announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Baker McKenzie said it hired Bloom, who is chair of the American College of Bankruptcy, Paul Keenan and John Dodd as partners in Miami as it looks to strengthen its restructuring and insolvency practice in the United States.

