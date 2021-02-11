Greenberg Traurig adds NY practice chief as bankruptcy partners play musical chairs

Greenberg Traurig on Thursday said it hired ex-Dentons partner Oscar Pinkas to lead its New York restructuring and bankruptcy practice, becoming at least the third major firm to bring in new restructuring talent this month as the coronavirus pandemic drives ongoing demand.

Pinkas said after months of fielding calls from firms racing to meet surging client needs, a recruiter for Greenberg Traurig won him over with the firm’s plan to develop and sustain its New York practice, even after the pandemic fades.

