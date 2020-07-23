Kirkland, Cooley team up on Ann Taylor parent bankruptcy as Chapter 11s mount

Kirkland & Ellis, already feasting on fees in several of the largest restructurings of the coronavirus era, has teamed up with Cooley to steer Ann Taylor parent company Ascena Retail Group Inc through its freshly-filed bankruptcy.

Kirkland’s lineup includes New York-based restructuring partners Edward Sassower and Steven Serajeddini, court records show. Cooley restructuring partner Cullen Drescher Speckhart in Washington, D.C., is co-counsel.

