Kirkland, feasting on bankruptcy fees, lands work for Lord & Taylor, Men's Wearhouse

Kirkland & Ellis, already juggling Chapter 11 cases for many of the coronavirus pandemic’s biggest corporate casualties, has added two more notches to its bankruptcy belt: retailers Lord & Taylor and the owner of Men’s Wearhouse, Tailored Brands.

Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday in Virginia federal court, with Kutak Rock partners Peter Barrett, Michael Condyles and Jeremy Williams as local counsel. Its Kirkland team includes litigation partners John Worth and Katrine Jakola in Chicago and restructuring partners David Eaton in Chicago and Steven Serajeddini in New York, court records show. Serajeddini is also working on Ann Taylor parent company Ascena Retail Group’s bankruptcy, filed last month.

