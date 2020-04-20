Bankruptcy Tracker: who got the work, who got the hires, April 20, 2020

Here are the law firms that were tapped to work on recently announced bankruptcy-related matters, and who added to their restructuring teams, as the coronavirus pandemic brings an expected surge in demand for that practice group.

THE WORK:

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS INC - Since the pandemic hit the U.S. in full force at least two companies have turned to Kirkland & Ellis for bankruptcy and restructuring counsel. Frontier Communications Inc filed for bankruptcy protection in New York on Wednesday, and tapped New York-based Kirkland restructuring partner Stephen Hessler as counsel, court records show.

