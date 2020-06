The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, the once popular children’s restaurant and entertainment chain, has tapped Weil Gotshal & Manges as counsel in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CEC Entertainment, which also owns Peter Piper Pizza, filed for bankruptcy Thursday in a Houston court, saddled by huge debt and dismal sales because of lockdowns across the country enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

