Fall bar exam option added as coronavirus outbreak leaves July test uncertain

The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which develops the multistate portion of the bar exam that most U.S. states use, announced on Friday that it will offer an alternate option for a fall bar exam as the fate of July test remain uncertain due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bar exams are usually only offered in July and February. But as the coronavirus outbreak has in recent weeks led many states to order residents to stay at home and avoid public gatherings, attorneys in some jurisdictions, including New York, the U.S. area hardest hit by the pandemic, have questioned whether a July exam would be possible.

