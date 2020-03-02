NYC bar group recommends state loosen lawyer fee-sharing rule

A New York City Bar Association committee tasked with researching litigation funding released on Monday a report that recommends New York state loosen its rule on lawyers sharing fees with non-lawyers, the latest U.S. legal group to make such a proposal.

In its report to NYCBA’s president the litigation-funding working group said that Rule 5.4 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibits lawyers from sharing fees with non-lawyers, should be “modified to accommodate the reality of litigation funding” because “lawyers and the clients they serve will benefit if lawyers have less restricted access to funding.”

