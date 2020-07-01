Florida cancels July bar exam, will offer online test in August

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners on Wednesday canceled its July bar exam, saying it will instead offer a test online in August, following public backlash from applicants and public officials who said the in-person event was a health risk amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

The August test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and three essay questions, but its applicants do not have to take the Multistate Bar Examination, which nearly every state uses as the multiple-choice portion of its exam. It’s the latest instance of a U.S. state changing its July test because of the pandemic, which has led many states to restrict large public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 127,000 people nationwide.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Zs0jIz