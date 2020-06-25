Law grads in Florida, fearing COVID-19, push for alternative to in-person July bar

Raul Ruiz, assistant dean of bar preparation at Florida International University College of Law, has been fielding frantic messages from graduates who had planned to sit for the state’s July exam.

They want to know if, amid Florida’s spike in COVID-19 infections, the test will be canceled or whether they should not take it because of the health risks. One of two locations administering the bar exam is also a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YxPUM9