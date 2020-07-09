IN BRIEF: Harvard Law dean urges MA court to let grads skip bar

Harvard Law School’s dean has signed on to a letter urging Massachusetts’ high court to grant graduates so-called diploma privilege, which would allow them to become licensed quickly and without taking the bar exam because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has already canceled the state’s in-person July bar exam over health concerns, instead saying it will offer an online test this fall. But Harvard Law Dean John Manning and other law school leaders said in a Wednesday letter that the online test option may not be fair to all applicants. Many, especially applicants of color, have faced increased family, economic and health hardships because of the pandemic, the deans said.

