Westlaw News
February 27, 2020 / 12:22 AM / a few seconds ago

NY becomes latest state to remove bar application question on mental health

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Wednesday announced that the state’s court system will remove a question on its bar application that critics said dissuaded law students with mental health issues from seeking treatment, making New York the latest state to implement such a change.

New York has long asked bar applicants to disclose and describe their mental health issues, including addiction, in question 34 on the bar application.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TdJ5M4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below