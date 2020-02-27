NY becomes latest state to remove bar application question on mental health

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on Wednesday announced that the state’s court system will remove a question on its bar application that critics said dissuaded law students with mental health issues from seeking treatment, making New York the latest state to implement such a change.

New York has long asked bar applicants to disclose and describe their mental health issues, including addiction, in question 34 on the bar application.

