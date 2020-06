Oregon has become the latest state to say it will allow law school graduates registered to take its July bar exam to skip the test and still become licensed, issuing so-called “diploma privilege” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s supreme court approved the measure on Monday in a 4-3 vote, its spokesman Todd Sprague said in an email Tuesday. It will issue a formal order soon, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dUnQY9