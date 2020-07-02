Texas Board of Bar Examiners ends plans for July in-person test

The Texas Board of Law Examiners is no longer planning to administer an in-person July exam, its chair said Thursday, because of a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

Augustin Rivera, the board’s chair, said in an online meeting Thursday that he doesn’t think “there’s anyone who believes that we can continue to move forward with a July administration at this point” because of the pandemic. The board has not yet decided what alternative it will recommend to the state’s high court, which has the final say, but is considering options at the Thursday meeting, which is open to the public to allow bar candidates and other members of the legal industry to weigh in.

