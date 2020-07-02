Texas law board drops plans to offer bar exams in July, September

The Texas Board of Law Examiners voted Thursday to drop its plans to administer bar exams in July and September, and to instead offer an online test in October, as coronavirus cases in the state soar.

Augustin Rivera, the board’s chair, said in an online meeting Thursday that he doesn’t think “there’s anyone who believes that we can continue to move forward with a July administration at this point” because of the pandemic. The board will recommend its new plan to the state’s high court, which has the final say. The vote happened at Thursday’s meeting, which was open to the public to allow bar candidates and other members of the legal industry to weigh in.

