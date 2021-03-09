Akin Gump expands family benefits, including surrogacy support

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Tuesday announced it will reimburse U.S. lawyers and staff for costs related for surrogacy, as the firm enhances its family planning benefits to align with its diversity efforts.

The firm said it is also increasing its maximum reimbursement for adoption costs by 20%, though it declined to describe the current maximum. It is partnering with WINFertility to support personnel seeking fertility treatment, adoption and surrogacy options, and it will now allow salaried lawyers and advisers to take up to four weeks of 100% paid family leave in any two-year period to care for a family member with a serious medical condition.

