Prosecutors drop domestic violence charge against Boies Schiller partner who is founder's son

Prosecutors have dropped a domestic violence charge against litigator Joshua Schiller, the son of Boies Schiller Flexner co-founder Jonathan Schiller, his lawyer said in an email on Tuesday.

“The district attorney dismissed the case after a thorough review in the interests of justice because there was no case to prove,” Schiller’s criminal defense lawyer Douglas Horngrad said. “As we’ve stated from the beginning, there was no physical harm or instance of domestic violence in this case. Mr. and Ms. Schiller are glad to put this behind them.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2S9Tyva