Boies Schiller gives incoming associates $20K bonus in uncommon year

Boies Schiller Flexner on Thursday said it is giving incoming associates, who start work at the litigation firm next month, a welcome bonus of $20,000.

The unusual move comes in an already unusual year for law firm bonuses, and for Boies Schiller, which has seen an exodus of lawyers in recent months. Many big law firms have added additional bonuses to reward associates’ work in the pandemic, on top of traditional year-end bonuses.

