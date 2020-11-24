Goodwin announces 'special' associate payouts tied to hours; annual bonuses coming in January

Goodwin Procter on Tuesday became the latest law firm to announce ‘special’ bonuses to reward hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, hopping on a bandwagon that’s been rolling through Big Law since September. But how much associates take home hinges on how many hours they’ve worked this year.

The firm also said it expects later to match the year-end bonus scale set by New York firms.

Goodwin, a life science sector favorite that saw deal work flourish in 2020, said in an internal memo that it will give associates who worked at least 1,850 hours this year special bonuses ranging from $7,500 for the class of 2019 to $40,000 for the class of 2013 and earlier, matching a scale Davis Polk & Wardwell set in September. Associates who don’t meet the hours threshold will get bonuses ranging from $2,500 to $7,500, also based on class year, the memo said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3m3aoG6