Year-end bonuses keep coming as Milbank and Cleary match and Skadden ups the ante

Elite New York law firms’ year-end bonus bonanza continued Tuesday with Milbank, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom confirming they will match or exceed payouts detailed Monday by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

The scale, matched by Milbank and Cleary Gottlieb, ranges from $15,000 for first-year associates up to $100,000 for the class of 2013 and above. Skadden’s scale goes up to $110,000 for at least some senior associates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pVLDxP