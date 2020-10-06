Citing wary clients, Paul Weiss says it's saving associate bonuses for year-end

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chair Brad Karp told associates in an internal memo Tuesday that the elite law firm won’t offer a special fall bonus to reward their work during the coronavirus pandemic, as competitors have done, saying it is “not appropriate” and that year-end pay will be increased instead.

“Providing a special cash reward in direct response to the pandemic does not feel right at this time,” Karp wrote in the memo, shared with Reuters on Tuesday. “That said, please be assured that we will recognize your extraordinary contributions in December and we pledge to retain our position as a market leader in compensation, taking into account any special bonuses paid by our peer firms.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jAw3nW