It's special bonus season for staff, too, at Kirkland & Ellis and White & Case

As more and more firms have pledged to give associates a special bonus of as much as $40,000 this year to reward their work during the coronavirus pandemic, some are also giving non-lawyer staffers a pay boost, albeit not as large.

Kirkland & Ellis, the largest U.S. law firm by revenue, will give administrative staff members an extra cash bonus equivalent to 5% of their 2020 salary and will add the equivalent of 1% of their salary to their retirement accounts, according to an internal memo from its chair Jon Ballis.

