Bonuses spread as Proskauer announces year-end and special pandemic payouts

Proskauer Rose on Monday confirmed it’s giving associates in most of its U.S. offices year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 pro-rated to $100,000 based on class year, matching amounts pledged by Cravath, Swaine & Moore earlier this month, as well as a special bonus between $7,500 pro-rated and $40,000, matching a scale Davis Polk & Wardwell set in September.

Its New Orleans and Boca Raton, Florida-based associates will, as usual, get smaller bonuses, a Proskauer representative said, and associates above the class of 2012 will receive individualized bonuses.

