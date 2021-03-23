Jones Day loses top spot to Kirkland in U.S. law firm brand rankings

For four years Jones Day, known for recruiting former Supreme Court clerks and, more recently, for representing the Trump campaign, was ranked as the top U.S. law firm brand by legal research group Acritas, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

But this year it was unseated. Acritas’ U.S. Law Firm Brand Index 2021 report, released Tuesday, ranked top-grossing law firm Kirkland & Ellis its new No. 1. Acritas ranked Latham & Watkins second and Jones Day third.

