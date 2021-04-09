Goodwin, Venable straddle two burning trends in billion-dollar cannabis SPAC deal

Goodwin Procter, Venable and Hodgson Russ are among the firms advising on the merger of Glass House Group, California’s largest pot producer, and a blank-check firm in a deal valued over $1 billion that will take Glass House public in Canada.

The merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp, announced Thursday, comes as SPAC deals continue to multiply, and as cannabis lawyers gear up for a surge in work after New York legalized recreational use last week.

