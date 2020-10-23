Gibson Dunn's Randy Mastro says vandals 'picked the wrong guy' as NYSBA decries atty harassment

Days after vandals spray-painted the home of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Randy Mastro in apparent protest of his work for a client, the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) on Friday condemned “a recent spate of harassment” against lawyers.

“Everyone is entitled to legal representation and acts of harassment, threats and intimidation against lawyers are an assault on that right to counsel and must stop,” NYSBA President Scott Karson said in a statement on behalf of the bar group.

