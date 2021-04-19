Q&A: How Coinbase's legal team pulled off a crypto market debut, and what's coming next

Coinbase Global Inc made history last week as the first major cryptocurrency exchange to go public in the United States - but the challenges facing its legal team are far from over.

Reuters caught up with Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal just after the direct listing to discuss how his team pulled it off, how it selected – and paid – outside counsel and what’s next as the company continues in the emerging cryptocurrency space.

