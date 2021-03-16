In-house counsel on the move: Facebook grows legal ops team

Demand for legal operations professionals was hot in 2020, and that looks unlikely to change this year, including at the country’s leading technology companies.

Janine Dixon, who most recently led legal ops at Fannie Mae, last week announced in a LinkedIn post that she’d joined Facebook Inc in “the new role of Legal Operations Manager, Spend Optimization.” She’s now responsible for Facebook’s cost management programs and supports its legal team on financial and budget management and planning, forecasting and program management related to outside counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile.

