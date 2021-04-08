Top lawyer for Marlboro maker Altria saw $3 mln pay drop last year after big 2019

Altria Group Inc general counsel Murray Garnick’s total compensation hit $4.14 million in 2020 - a steep drop from his $7 million package in 2019.

That drop is almost entirely because the Marlboro maker paid out long-term cash incentives to its executives in 2019, rewarding them at that time for three years’ worth of performance, which boosted their annual pay to abnormally high levels.

