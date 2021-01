Apple Inc general counsel Kate Adams’ total compensation topped $26.2 million in fiscal 2020, about a 4% increase from her 2019 pay, a regulatory filing shows.

More than $21.6 million of her fiscal 2020 compensation came from stock awards, Apple disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday. Her cash compensation was over $4.5 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3s3v4kz