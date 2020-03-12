Westlaw News
March 12, 2020 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: AT&T general counsel's pay dips 27% a year after merger

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

AT&T Inc paid its general counsel just over $9.35 million for fiscal year 2019, a more than 27% decrease from 2018, when he had received a big bonus for his work on the telecommunication company’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

David McAtee’s fiscal year 2019 compensation breaks down to just over $1.27 million in salary, a $250,000 bonus, nearly $5 million in stock awards, more than $2 million in non-equity compensation, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and more than $700,000 in other forms of pay, AT&T disclosed in its annual proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TJhDr1

