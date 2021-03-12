IN BRIEF: AT&T general counsel's pay hit $18.6 mln in 2020, boosted by stock awards

AT&T Inc general counsel David McAtee’s total compensation hit $18.6 million in fiscal year 2020 - up from $9.35 million in 2019, mostly because of a boost in stock awards, a regulatory filing shows.

McAtee’s 2020 compensation package included over $14.3 million in stock awards, almost $10 million more than his 2019 package. His 2020 comp also included $1.76 million in non-equity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, nearly $1.3 million in salary, $484,566 in changes to pension value and $715,725 in all other compensation, AT&T disclosed Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

