Roundup: what Wells Fargo, Boeing, Honeywell paid top lawyers in 2019

Here are some of the latest lawyer compensation packages disclosed by large U.S. companies in proxy filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All fiscal years ended Dec. 31 unless otherwise stated.

WELLS FARGO - C. Allen Parker, the former general counsel and interim chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co, who left the scandal-hit bank earlier this year, had a total fiscal 2019 compensation package of approximately $9.6 million, according to a proxy filing from the company on Monday.

