Westlaw News

Bonus bonanza continues as law firms battle associate burnout

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Sidley Austin; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Shearman & Sterling and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman confirmed Tuesday that they’re giving associates two-part bonuses as high as $64,000, the latest to make that pledge as law firms seek to prevent junior lawyers from burning out from heavy workloads and remote working.

Kirkland & Ellis, the top-grossing U.S. law firm, has also announced special bonuses, according to legal industry blog Above the Law, but a representative did not confirm the news.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cBDp9F

