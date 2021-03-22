Davis Polk is again the firm to beat on associate bonuses, with payouts up to $64K

In the coronavirus pandemic, every season is Big Law bonus season.

New York’s Davis Polk & Wardwell, whose fall 2020 bonuses set the standard for top law firms looking to reward pandemic-weary associates, said Monday it will give associates extra bonuses in the spring and fall of 2021, too. The special 2021 bonuses range from $12,000 combined for the class of 2020 up to $64,000 for the class of 2014 and earlier.

Associates will be paid between $4,500 and $24,000 on April 26 and then from $7,500 up to $40,000 on September 30, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. They’ll also get a typical year-end bonus.

