Are Big Law's 'special' associate bonuses here to stay?

The last week brought a sudden burst of associate bonus news, with a growing list of firms pledging “special” payouts as high as $64,000 this year to reward hard work during the pandemic.

The off-season bonuses - coming just months after a similarly unusual bonus flurry last fall - are a side effect of a COVID-19 era legal market that kept many firms busier than expected. But could the associate pay boost outlast the pandemic?

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3feIAhn