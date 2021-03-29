Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

More firms, including Latham, shower associates with extra bonuses

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

At least four more law firms – Latham & Watkins; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Lowenstein Sandler – have joined the flood of law firms promising associates as much as $64,000 extra in bonuses this year to reward hard work during the pandemic.

The new bonus pledges Monday also include one from Cravath, Swaine & Moore, according to legal industry blog Above the Law. Cravath, traditionally a compensation setter, declined to confirm or comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3wdC6pg

