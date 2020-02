Broadcom Inc decreased its legal chief’s cash compensation for fiscal year 2019 compared to fiscal year 2018, it said, as the semiconductor company missed revenue targets due to a slowdown in demand worldwide.

Mark Brazeal’s total fiscal 2019 compensation, not including stock awards that have not vested, was nearly $4.3 million, a more than 26% decrease from his fiscal year 2018 pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/329iGmF