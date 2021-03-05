New Coca-Cola general counsel's pay topped $4.7 mln for 2020

Coca-Cola Co general counsel Bradley Gayton pulled in more than $4.7 million in total 2020 compensation from the beverage giant after joining last fall, a regulatory filing shows.

Gayton’s 2020 pay package included $3.46 million in stock awards, $253,333 in salary, $576,000 in signing and other bonus payments, a $7,600 change in pension value and $408,999 in other compensation, Coca-Cola disclosed in a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c6FgSc