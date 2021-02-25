Coinbase filing for market debut says legal chief's 2020 compensation hit $18 million

Coinbase Inc chief legal officer Paul Grewal’s total compensation for 2020 was more than $18 million, mostly in the form of stock and option awards, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange disclosed Thursday in its regulatory filing to go public.

The filing also listed four Fenwick & West corporate partners - Mark Stevens, Michael Brown, Ran Ben-Tzur and Faisal Rashid - and associate Jennifer Hitchcock in California as its outside counsel for the landmark stock market listing.

