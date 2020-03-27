Companies cut, delay legal exec pay as coronavirus hurts demand

General counsel and chief legal officers are among the executives who will see their salaries reduced as companies attempt to cut costs while minimizing layoffs in the face of the devastating economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford Motor Co chief executive officer Jim Hackett on Thursday said the automaker’s top 300 senior executives will defer 20% to 50% of their salaries for at least five months, starting May 1, as the outbreak has led to a decrease in demand for its products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dvPiw5