Davis Polk joins retreat from lockstep pay as firms fight to keep top talent

Amid increasing competition for rainmaking partners, Davis Polk & Wardwell said Thursday that it’s modifying its strict lockstep compensation system to make performance a factor in pay along with seniority.

The Wall Street firm said the new compensation system will take into account a partner’s client work and internal work on associate development and diversity initiatives. It said it is “committed to investing in practices and lawyers that contribute to the strategic growth of the firm.”

