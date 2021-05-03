Delta legal chief took $1.4 mln pay cut as pandemic slammed travel

Delta Airlines Inc chief legal officer Peter Carter’s total compensation decreased by more than $1.4 million from 2019 to 2020, as the pandemic pummeled travel and prompted government aid to airline companies with strings attached, a regulatory filing shows.

Carter’s total compensation was more than $5 million in 2019 but fell to about $3.6 million in 2020, Delta disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The bulk of his 2020 compensation came in the form of stock and option awards.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3egutXO